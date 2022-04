Residents at an assisted living complex in Harborcreek were evacuated after a fire broke out at one of the units.

Crews from multiple fire departments responded to the fire in the 5400 block of East Lake Road shortly after 1 p.m. Friday.

When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the first and second floor of one of the units.

The fire was brought under control quickly.

The residents of the unit were evacuated to a neighboring facility. No injuries were reported.