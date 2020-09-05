Residents flock to Presque Isle State Park for start of Labor Day weekend

As the summer comes to a close, people are getting out to Presque Isle for the start of Labor Day weekend.

Many people are gathering with friends and family for Labor Day Weekend. Some are saying it’s nice to get away, but still be mindful of social distancing practices.

“It’s actually long needed because with med school starting about ago, it was just really hectic. Actually, I might be going to my girlfriends family house on Sunday for a little bit, kind of have, like a pool day and come back and get back to studying.” said Ajay Gohtra.

Gohtra adding after traveling, he plans to quarantine at home.

“I’m doing school online, so most of the time, I’m just in my apartment with my dog and her. It’s pretty nice, I stay away from most people right now.” Gohtra said.

One family visiting from out of town says despite COVID-19, they’re glad they’re given this weekend to spend time together.

“This is the first semester for me, at least, that I’ve been able to come home on the weekend, so it is definitely nice.” said Shaelyn Perry.

Her father adding it’s the Parry family’s first time at Presque Isle. Aside from wearing masks inside establishments, he plans on enjoying the holiday weekend as usual.

“Set up camp and got a bite to eat and decided to take a little bite ride. Just enjoy the rest of the weekend.” Parry said.

One Erie resident enjoying lunch with his family says the holiday doesn’t affect his weekend plans.

“Every day is a good day to spend with the family.” said Tim Growley.

If you are planning on traveling this weekend, remember to wear a mask when going inside establishments and maintain six feet distance from other groups.