Residents Gather for Seventh Annual Juneteenth

Today marked the seventh annual Juneteenth celebration in Erie.

The holiday is known as a unifying holiday for the black community and beyond.

Hundreds of Erie residents took to the streets in celebration of Juneteenth, a holiday of recognition, restoration and celebration.

Many in the community say it’s a proud moment for the living and those who were in chains.

“I am ecstatic about this today, because this right here, it has been a long time coming for us,” said Erie resident Cassandra Macdory.

It’s a long time because it’s the celebration of freedom of enslaved ancestors of African Americans in the United States.

“We are people who have been enslaved and abused and everything for too long so this is very important to us today,” she said.

This year’s Juneteenth is more than just a celebration.

It’s also a call to action, as marchers made their way to the Erie courthouse to pay their respects and kneel for those who lost their lives to police brutality and other racial disparities.

“It just feels good knowing that people are standing with us against police brutality and march with us for equality,” said Erie Juneteenth Coordinator Angela McNair.

Many say Juneteenth has always been around but the Juneteenth in 2020 has brought a lot of meaning and reflection of why black lives matter.

“There’s a lot that people don’t know and not just black people, so this is an educational moment for even white people,” said President of the NAACP Gary Horton.