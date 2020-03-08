Residents gather over at Zem Zem Shrine Club for Second Amendment rights

Local residents and politicians stood up for their Second Amendment rights Saturday evening.

Over at the Zem Zem Shrine Club there was a Second Amendment town hall meeting.

This was put on by the group Firearm Owners Against Crime.

Some of the speakers included State Representative Mike Kelly and State Senator Dan Laughlin.

“What brought this idea is what went on in Virginia. When we saw that there were so many people in Virginia that were so unprepared for what their legislators were doing, and proposing and putting gun laws through,” said Dan Seaman, Organizer.