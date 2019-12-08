Residents gather to decorate Flagship Niagara for 15th straight year

The popular tradition of decorating the Flagship Niagara continued tonight.

For the 15th straight year, the ship was lit up for the holiday. In October, the Erie Maritime Museum’s basement flooded, which destroyed most of the Christmas decorations but the community came to help during the season of giving.

“The whole community came together and pitched in and everything you see around the museum tonight is donated by Erie, so we can’t thank everybody enough.” said Charles Johnson.

The free event also featured arts and crafts and Santa Claus and his reindeer made a visit too. It takes about a day or two to decorate the ship.