On a warm day, it’s easy to imagine a summer afternoon around a pool.

While preparations are beginning, many pool owners are wondering how much it will cost and whether or not they can get the supplies that they need.

For Tim Tauber of Summit Township, it’s already time to think about summer. His pool is a recent and welcome addition for his family.

“We actually had our pool installed right before COVID. So, it was actually perfect timing. We had no idea all the public pools would be shut down.” said Tim Tauber, Local pool owner.

However, getting that pool open and keeping it open has come with it’s own challenges.

Last summer, the chlorine shortage was affecting most, if not all, supply stores. With warm temperatures finally reaching Erie, it’s been a busy week at Colley’s Pools and Spas.

Michelle Erickson, manager at Colley’s Pools and Spas, said the chlorine supply is not back to 100%, but they are fully stocked.

As for the prices, those are as much as 50% higher than last year.

“As far as your basic chemical supplies? Your balancers, algaecides, all of that is in good supply. There was a slight increase. Your biggest issues that we have faced is with chlorine last year was the supply and demand. This year we have the supply but an increase in price,” said Michelle Ericson, Colley’s Pools and Spas Store Manager.

While some people in Erie have noticed a 50% rise in the price of chlorine, one Erie resident has seen prices triple in some chemicals.

According to Tauber, what cost him $40 last year is $130 this year.

“Actually, I thought what happened was that they were out of stock. So, I had to wait it out and I was able to buy a box,” Tauber said.