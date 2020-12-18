Residents hit the slopes for the season at Peek’n Peak Ski Resort

An area wintertime staple is back open.

After months of preparing and taking COVID-19 precautions, residents were hitting the slopes at the Peek’n Peak Resort.

Evan Whalen was hitting the slopes with his friends on Friday.

“First day of Peek’n Peak opening, it’s pretty awesome out there, honestly. It’s a little icy in spots but most if it is fair conditions. I can take it.” Whalen said.

“I love it. There is nothing better than going down the slopes. It’s a very free feeling.” said Daniel Liotta, a resident of Franklin.

Liotta says it feels great to finally get out of the house.

“It’s absolutely awesome, especially just seeing people, that’s a big part of it. Even when I work, I just love to go out and talk to people and see people and see them smiling. It’s rough, nobody wants to be in their house that long and it feels good to be out here.” Liotta said.

Some folks are proving that you can still have fun and still stay six feet apart during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edinboro resident Savannah Yonkin says even though a lot of snow is made, it’s still worth it.

“It’s something that I have really been looking forward to. Since there has not been much to look forward to with COVID and everything, it has given me a nice break because I am taking winter classes at the university. So, to be able to come out here and take a break and take a load off. It’s pretty nice.” Yonkin said.

To see the Peek’n Peak COVID-19 action plan, you can click here.