Residents hopeful for new normal for Erie County

With a look at the possibility of businesses getting ready to reopen, locals are left with the hope of not only being able to soon enter the new normal, but also hoping that some of the changes brought by COVID-19 stick.

“I think it’s nice that folks are spending a lot more time with their family and their loved ones and are paying attention to some of the family-type things and connecting with people they haven’t talked to in a long time. That would be nice if that would continue.” said David Louge.

“You have to be smart about it, you can’t just jump in with both feet, you’ve got to gradually open stuff back up, but we definitely need to get back to work.” said Mike Vybrial.

The county could see the start of phase yellow beginning May 8th

