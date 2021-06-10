Residents in City of Erie’s Kahkwa neighborhood inquire on status of home recently declared blighted

Neighbors in the City of Erie’s Kahkwa neighborhood are wanting answers. They’re wondering what’s next for a house that has now been declared “blighted”

City officials say, at this point, there is no plan to demolish the house but are hopeful that a positive change will happen from the property being declared blighted.

According to Kathy Wyrosdick, Planning Director for the City of Erie, the declaration is the first step to getting the owner to do something as the property has had multiple code violations.

In the surrounding neighborhood, most of the houses are kept up well. Neighbors who live near the house say the way it’s been neglected will affect the value of the entire neighborhood.

“Well, I think it decreases the value of the homes around here with that home not being addressed and managed.” said Joshua Dolecki.

Neighbors say most of the concern is the overgrown trees and bushes surrounding the house.

“I would actually like to see it condemned or possibly maybe a team come in there and remodeling it.” Dolecki said.

Dolecki says he wants to help clean up the house if given the chance.

“I want to be a part of that team. Yeah, I’d help them out.” Dolecki said.

One neighbor wished to not have her face shown says she has lived here for 15 years says she is understanding of the situation.

“None of our neighbors have offered to go over and do it either. I don’t know if that’s because when they knock on the door they are told to go away or whatever, but there are so many more blighted properties in the city that a little bit of overgrown isn’t that bad.” said Carla Kuebler.

Kuebler says she has high hopes for the house.

“Hopefully it’s sold at some point. I don’t know about a young family because it’s on the corner a very busy street, 6th Street is very busy with Kahkwa just around the corner, but it would be nice to have some quiet neighbors.” Kuebler said.

The house is declared one of three properties added to the blighted list this week. It’s one of about 140 properties on the blighted list.

Our crews knocked on the door of the house but there was no answer. A notice from the Code Enforcement Office of Erie states the owners have 30 days from the notice to do something to the property.