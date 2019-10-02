Residents in Erie met with local police today for Coffee with a Cop event

Residents throughout Erie took a coffee break with some local law enforcement officers today.

This was all apart of the Second Annual Coffee with a Cop. During this event, residents joined together to voice concerns and ask any questions they had for police.

Officers from the Erie Police Department, along with troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police Department were there to have conversations with residents.

This is all part of the national Coffee with a Cop event, which is designed to break the barrier and create a better relationship with people in the community.

“Even though we are in uniform, most of us are still trying to build a bond with them to let them know that we are listening to them and we aren’t just robots,” said Jon Nolan, Deputy Chief, Erie Police Department.

“Just the conversation builds bonding and trust with the community and lets everybody know that we are all on the same page,” said Trooper Brian Arrington, Pennsylvania State Police.

Law enforcement spent seven hours at Ember + Forge talking to residents.