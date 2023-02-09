The City of Erie is looking for input from property owners interested in preserving their historic structures.

The city’s Historic Review Commission has grant money available thanks to funding they received through the American Rescue Plan. City residents can apply for thousands of dollars of grant money to make improvements to their historic properties.

City officials said residents have some time to apply, however, they hope to get an idea of how many residents are interested.

“There are many areas within the city which have some kind of historical significance, whether it be residential structures, commercial structures, whatever it may be. We certainly want them to get the application if they’re looking to make improvements to the exterior of their property — complete that application and then submit it to Chris Kinder,” said Aaron Snippert, City of Erie Redevelopment Authority.

Anyone interested can apply online.