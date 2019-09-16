Residents look to restore iconic view on Erie’s west side

An area on Erie’s west side that once attracted many for it’s scenic view is beginning to disappear and neighbors say they know who is to blame.

Chelsey Withers reports on what is concerning those who live near Bayview Avenue.

When one makes their way to the foot of Lincoln Avenue to see Presque Isle, you’ll instead see an area covered with overgrown plants and weeds. Francine Amendola, a concerned resident in the area, says that many would gather there to take in the scenic view.

“They would have photographs taken,” Amendola said. “They would watch the fireworks from Dobbins Landing, they would sit and watch a gorgeous sunset and that’s not happening as often because our view is shrinking.

Neighbors in the area blame the Erie Port Authority, who owns that property. Brenda Sandberg, Executive Director of the Erie Western Pennsylvania Port Authority, tells us that the issue has been referred to the facilities committee for their review and discussion.

“We will also look at our budget to figure if there is something we can do in partnership with some of these neighborhood groups to maintain the property they would like for their view,” Sandberg said.

Residents in that area explained that they were given permission to preserve the area, however if they do so, what they can’t see is beneath them. Amendola explained that she would like to see this responsibility fall back on the Erie Port Authority.

“We want to see them maintain it,” Amendola said. “We can’t maintain it. We, the people can’t take money and medicine off of our tables in order to do their job. We would just like to see them maintain it twice a year, so that way we can enjoy the view.”

The Port Authority will go tour the bluffs along with their other properties next Wednesday to examine what can be done for the future.