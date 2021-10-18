Residents near Conneaut Lake Park voice concerns over new owner violating their space

Several residents living near Conneaut Lake Park want the park’s new owner to stop, in their words, violating their space.

Their complaints are expected to be part of a hearing tomorrow morning before a US bankruptcy court judge.

This has been a very complicated situation, but neighbors are saying that they just want their quiet road back and have easy access to their homes.

“Like when the park first opens it’s a little busy, but there was two ways in and out, now there’s only one. So our biggest issue is the traffic on the road,” said an Unidentified Resident.

The resident that you heard from declined to show her face, but she is one of the neighbors fed up with the new owner of Conneaut Lake Park allegedly violating their space.

The owner purchased the park for $1.2 million in a bankruptcy court-approved proceeding. The court’s approval of the sale required public access to the park’s property to continue.

The unidentified resident said that this fence is what is causing a lot of congestion in the neighborhood.

“People just fly up and down through here or they realized they can’t go through the park. So then you have tons of cars try to turn here then you can’t get out so then you’re backing up into traffic. It has just not been good,” said the Unidentified Resident.

The concern rises if kids are roaming around the street. The same neighbor however said that there are more issues.

“When the park shuts off its water, we lose water over here like the street will lose water,” said the Unidentified Resident.

The resident said that this is causing her bills to go high. Other residents are saying to give the owner a break.

“I personally think give the guy a couple of years because it’s been let go for a good amount of time. So you need to give the gentleman some time to get it revived,” said Eric Schoonover, Resident.

Neighbors are worried however about the way things are, and the changes they want are more about the present than the future.

“Open up over there and let us have our quiet road back. Safe road because the kids have been almost hit too many times,” said the Unidentified Resident.

We tried to get ahold of the new owner and those involved. We have not heard back from anyone at this time.

