Residents not following parking regulations leaves Erie Streets Department officials frustrated

As snow continues to accumulate across Erie County, the City Streets Department continues to tow cars. The Superintendent of the City Streets Department says many residents are failing to comply with regulations.

For the past two weeks, several waves of heavy snowfall have made it difficult for Erie residents to park and dig out their vehicles. However, officials with the City Streets Department say it is essential for city residents to clean off their cars and park them on the correct side of the street.

“The same problematic areas we have, people that aren’t moving their cars, so our guys had to go back out again, left the road unplowed and went back twice and still couldn’t get trough. Again, people are not doing their part to help us get this job done,” said Jeff Gibbens, Superintendent of the City Streets Department.

Gibbens says residents who fail to follow odd-even parking rules run the risk of having their car towed. On Thursday, city plows struggled to get through neighborhoods between 12th and 26th Streets near East Avenue. He says this leaves a number of city streets unplowed and unfit for emergency vehicles to get through.

“With the extensive towing and ticketing we’ve been doing, you would think that people would start getting the hint a little bit more. I guess we just have to continue with what we’re doing,” Gibbens said.

Despite some being unable to keep up with the snowfall, one City of Erie resident says it is great to see neighbors working together.

“I got a good snow blower, I got good neighbors and we help one another. I try to do several of the neighbor’s properties. We look after one another and that’s a good thing,” said Robert Walters, City of Erie resident.

Walters says it’s not the same in other neighborhoods.

“It is a homeowner’s responsibility to keep their sidewalks open, and it makes it tough on the mailman, those walking their dogs, people making home deliveries, it does make it tough. I urge citizens to get out and clean up their sidewalks and make it a lot easier for everybody,” Walters said.