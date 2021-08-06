Residents on W. 8th Street demand their road be fixed

Residents of the W. 8th St. and Liberty area say they’ve been complaining about the condition of W. 8th street for a long time.

“It’s caving in over here it’s caving in over there,” said resident George Tirak. “For three years, we’ve been trying to get the city to do something. The last time, they said ‘well it’s not on our list.'”

Tirak, who’s lived in the 10 hundred block of W. 8th for over 50 years, is frustrated. He said at least 5,000 vehicles would come through the neighborhood daily. He says the road conditions are bad enough that one day, traffic caused his 114-year-old stain glass window to crack.

“Because of all of the vibrations the house gets, because trucks go over and hits,” Tirak said. “Now, my wife and I are 76 and the block is going down the tubes on this side… You just can’t turn around and rip off the pavement and through home asphalt to get rid of the problem. It’s going to have the same problem.”

These road conditions are concern several neighbors like Tirak.

According to Chuck Zysk, executive director of Erie Public Works, the City of Erie is aware of the complaints.

“There’s a storm sewage system under there from the 1800s and the joints failed,” Zysk said. “And when the joints fail, it causes a little border dip in the road.”

Zysk said W. 8th isn’t on the 2021 paving construction list, but he says there’s money allocated to that section of the roadway. But engineers are still studying the right option for a more permanent repair.

“Being taxpayers, I don’t feel we’re getting that much here,” Tirak said. “Three years and I can’t get the street fixed?”

