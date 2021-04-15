Residents opting for mail-in ballots for May Primary Election

Some Erie County residents are opting for mail-in ballots for the 2021 Primary Election.

Erie County Chief Clerk Doug Smith says about 15,000 Erie residents have applied to vote by mail for the primary election next month.

Smith says, however, ballots have not yet been sent out as county officials are waiting for the commonwealth to reach a decision about Edward DiMattio, who is running for Clerk of Records.

Smith says once a decision is made about whether DiMattio will appear on the ballot, it will take an additional ten days for mail-in ballots to be sent out. Smith says many people are getting used to voting by mail, however, less people have opted for this newer method this election, than the general election last fall.

“This is really just the third election where voters have the opportunity to vote in this way without excuse. People are still getting used to it, I think, the pandemic certainly affected a lot of people’s decisions last year.” Smith said.

The deadline to vote by mail is one week before the election. However, county officials advise voting in person if you wait until then to send in your ballot.