As the weather warmed up and the snow melted, some Erie residents began to get their lawn mowers ready for spring.

Staff from one local power equipment store said many community members began to get their lawn mowers out of their sheds and looked for places to fix them.

The sales manager for Gerlach’s said manufacturers recommend customers have their equipment tuned up once a year.

He said Gerlach’s has been very busy since the snow melted, and now they are trying to keep up.

“Probably one of the features that will prevent a lot of problems is using ethanol-free gasoline. If you use ethanol-free gasoline with a fuel stabilizer, that helps prevent any fuel-related issues primarily. One of the main problems we see is bad fuel,” said Harvey Waldinger, Sales Manager at Gerlach’s Power Equipment.

According to Waldinger, spring is one of their busiest seasons and the wait time is about two to three weeks.