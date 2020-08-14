Residents raise concerns after west 10th street incident

The name of a man killed in a suspicious death on west 10th street has been released.

Police continue to look into the circumstances. The victim has been identified as 29-year old Shawn Callari of Erie.

The incident happened Thursday evening shortly after 5 p.m. Erie police responded to a call that came in as a burglary in progress. Police say the 29 year old broke into the home his ex-girlfriend in the 1100 block of west 10th street.

After Callari entered the home, a fight broke out between him and the ex-girlfriend’s brother.

According to the Erie Times News, the man attacked the brother with a baseball bat causing significant injuries. During the fight, the two men fell to the ground. While on the ground, Callari became unresponsive.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly before 6:30 Thursday night. Coroner Lyell Cook has not released a cause of death.

There are still may questions surrounding what took place in that west 10th street complex. Neighbors are saying it was just a matter of time before something happened.

Donna Fuente says she always keeps her guard up in her west 10th street neighborhood.

“Overall when I first moved in I thought it was a decent neighborhood. The people seemed friendly and what not. But over the time of living here, I guess I haven’t heard too many good things,” says Fuente.

She says its scary to hear about the alleged break-in and death of 29 year old Shawn Callari, but it’s not surprising to her to hear about that happening in her neighborhood.

We spoke with one neighbor who lives just across the street saying he’s had issues before with this location, however he never anticipated something like this would happen.

“They were having lot of parties over there. I could tell it was a matter of time before it kind of boiled over so to speak. I didn’t think it was going to be like that,” says west 10th street resident Brian Bixby.

The 35 year old says this activity makes him nervous trying to raise a family in the neighborhood.

“You know you fear for that stuff. Drugs are never something you want in your neighborhood. It just brings all bad stuff out of people,” says Bixby.

Bixby says he’s noticed a lot of traffic in and out of the house.

We stopped by the west 10th street house to see if anyone in the complex wanted to speak about the events that took place. No one answered during our visit.

Callari’s aunt was in the area telling us he was a father of 3.

The City of Erie police department declined to comment at this time.