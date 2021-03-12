Residents react to Biden’s plan for all adult Americans to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by May 1st

President Biden announced a plan that could dramatically help slow the spread of COVID-19.

During a prime time address, President Biden stated all adult Americans could be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1st.

“I think it could be a good thing, people should get it. It’ll protect everyone, not only that, everyone wants to get back to normal.” said Jessica Miller.

President Biden expressed that each state would help direct the vaccine process.

Erie County still remains in Phase 1A. Those eligible include those ages 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions and people 65 years or older.

President Joe Biden’s announcement of mass vaccination comes just hours after he signed into law the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper says if more people become vaccinated, it could help tremendously during the summer months.

“People want to see their family again, go travel and do different things.” Dahlkemper said. “This doesn’t open the doors and say ‘Do whatever,’ but at least it allows people to have a little bit more sense of normalcy if they can get that vaccine.”

More than 77,500 people are currently vaccinated in Erie County, of the 269,700 population. Some believe to create eligibility for all adult Americans could be accomplished in President Biden’s first 100 days in office.

“Him being in office now, really caring about people and having healthcare cover this, I think that’s a big impact also.” said Trina Norton.

President Biden also announced that if a majority of people get vaccinated by the summer, the 4th of July could look a lot more normal this year.