Residents react to low water levels at Woodcock Creek Lake

There is a growing concern over water levels at Woodcock Creek Lake. Some area residents said that the decrease happened over night earlier this week.

We spoke to people about what could have possibly happened in this situation.

Many people are saying that they have never seen water levels this low. The Army Core of Engineers is investigating these unusual conditions.

The owner of one local sporting goods store, Joshua Myers, said that members of the local fishing community are reaching out to the store looking for answers to what happened to the water levels at Woodcock Creek over night.

“I’ve heard from a lot of people. A lot of people calling in and stopping in asking what happened. Why it’s happening. And there all very concerned on if fish are going to be able to survive this and what’s gonna happen to Woodcock Creek,” said Joshua Myers, Owner of Myers Sportsman Connection.

The Army Core of Engineers Pittsburgh District Team is investigating what caused the reservoir level to drop at Woodcock Creek Reservoir.

Currently the water elevation is being closely monitored as the lake is steadily being returned to normal operating conditions.

The Pittsburgh District expects the pool to return to seasonal levels within the next few weeks.

Many people walking or running across the dam observed the low water levels. Some people said they haven’t seen it this low since the 90’s.

“We have been walking it for 50 years and I have never seen the dam this low. I have no clue what’s going on. I’m curious about what’s going on,” said Lotetta Verga, Concerned over Woodcock Creek.

One couple enjoying the warm weather reminisced about the times they’ve had at Woodcock Creek.

“It’s sad, it’s such a beautiful place. It’s a nice place to come to you know we used to have picnics out here and everything. I take my dog down there. We used to run all over the place. It was nice,” said Nancy and Anthony Erago, Reacting to Woodcock Creek Lake.

The Army Core of Engineers will provide an update in the next 48 hours as to when they expect the water to return.