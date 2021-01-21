Residents react to possible multi-family unit on Erie’s Bayfront

Erie residents are reacting to a new addition which could be coming to Erie’s Bayfront.

The multi-family unit, three story building would be located in the 900 block of West 2nd Street.

Erie City Council held a public hearing in regards to the proposed development.

Studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments would be available for rent. The cost would range from $1,000 to $1,500 per month.

Neighbors we spoke with say they are not happy about what could come.

“I would like to see it just left alone that way everybody could see the view.” said Jay Ortiz.

“I’m not so worried about the view of the water, I have it all my life and I’ve enjoyed it and my mother did too in the summer. She would watch the boats and sailboats and it brings a lot of memories. It’s kind of sad to see a big building like that go there.” said one Erie resident who wishes to remain anonymous.

The builder, PE Real Estate Holdings LLC is asking the building be part of the city’s LERTA program.