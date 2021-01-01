Residents react to Presque Isle State Park’s eventual addition of green way extension

Presque Isle State Park is going to expand to more green space, which supporters say is worth the $4.6 million price tag.

The state has finally closed a deal of more than 18 acres of property after 20 years in the making.

A green space connection to Scott Park and the Tom Ridge Environmental Center property is an opportunity to naturalize the east side of Peninsula Drive and mitigate storm water.

“The way to do that is to kind of create a low level area where it won’t have to fill up instead of scouring out the bottom of the banks to sluff off.” said Matt Greene, Park Operations Manager.

The area, along with other surrounding acres would be converted to more green space, which will benefit the Erie residents and other generations to come.

“The fact that there’ll be more space for people to enjoy the outdoors, especially with what’s going on right now. I think that’s awesome.” said Megan DeMarco.

The project was first proposed in the late 1990s. Now, the purchase will allow preservation of the natural setting. Some say the greener the better for Erie.

Schickalay’s is the only active business that will have to move, but supporters insist that it’s worth it.

“It is unfortunate to see any business not be there anymore, but I think the green space, I think we need to make more of an effort for more green space, especially here in Erie County.” said Roger Leopold.

It’s a deal that was finalized just in time for the park’s anniversary.

“It’s a heck of a way to come into 2021 with that 100 year celebration with another piece of resource protection.” Greene said.

There is not a clear date of when this project will be completed.