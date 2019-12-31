Residents react to recycling changes coming in 2020

The City of Erie is making some changes to recycling in 2020.

One change in the new year, blue bags will no longer be accepted. You must now use clear plastic bags or blue bins for residential recycling.

Syeda Abbas reports.

“We were frustrated, because we use the blue plastic bags,” said Shirley Schell, Erie resident.

Shirley Schell lives in Erie and expressed her disappointment about the new recycling changes made by the city.

According to the new rules, only clear plastic bags will be accepted or self bought blue bins.

“We don’t have the money for that. I know the other outlying companies provide the barrels,” said Schell.

Her neighbor, Susan Irwin, said she feels frustrated.

“As a single mom, I’m extremely busy. It’s really on the low end of my spectrum here. I’m just trying to get through the day,” said Susan Irwin, Erie resident.

If you’re looking to get rid of an old computer, there will also be electronic recycling next year.

Earlier this year, the city eliminated glass recycling, but now there is an option.

Nick Bruno and John Nowakowski are Co-Owners of Bayfront Glass and they say that if you live in the city and want to recycle glass, you can drop it off at Bayfront Glass for free. Bayfront Glass is located at 1310 East Ave, Erie, PA 16503.

“People coming in are just so thankful that we’re doing this. They understand that it’s not waste, it’s a resource,” said John Nowakowski, Co-Owner, Bayfront Glass.

“We’re expanding our hours in 2020. We’re also looking to establish point collection systems in 2020,” said Nick Bruno, Co-Owner, Bayfront Glass.

Bayfront Glass is open every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.