Residents react to spike in Erie County COVID-19 cases on eve of entering yellow phase

There has been a spike in COVID-19 cases in Erie County, with nine new cases announced today by Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, this coming less than 24 hours before the county enters the yellow phase of reopenings.

Residents that we spoke with Thursday night say it’s nerve wracking to hear about the increase in cases and others say more could come as we are re-open public places after months.

Frustrations continue as Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper announcing the biggest spike of COVID-19 cases.

“I am deeply, deeply concerned and I believe you should be too. You or someone you love could be the next host for this virus.” Dahlkemper said.

Nine new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Thursday. The news release just less than 24 hours before the county reopens to the yellow phase.

“There is that potential, that’s why people shouldn’t see it as a mass exodus from their homes and going out into the public into the masses, but just still be responsible.” said Stephanie DeMoss, an Erie County Resident.

Dahlkemper saying if Erie County residents don’t follow proper guidelines, we could move back into the red phase. That has some issuing their own pleas.

“Even though Erie County has achieved this milestone of the yellow phase, and the relaxation of the shelter in place order, everybody still has the responsibility to protect one another.” said Christopher Clark, President of AHN Saint Vincent.

An increase in COVID-19 cases raises concerns for other residents as we slowly reopen our economy.

“It’s scary. It makes you think if there’s more and more cases being opened up each day, then why not just keep it closed and get it and get it slowed down even more, but it’s hard.” said Jake Fisher, an Erie County Resident.

Stores that are re-opening into the yellow phase will have strict guidelines, such as: customers must wear masks, keep a six feet distance and limit store capacity to 50%