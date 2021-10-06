Residents react to the demolition of the Kahkwa Bridge

It’s a long time coming for residents in one neighborhood as the Kahkwa Bridge is being demolished.

Many people walked by where what was once the Kahkwa Bridge to see the demolition process.

People are pleased so far with the progress, but are also left wondering what will replace the bridge after demolition?

The Kahkwa Bridge is finally coming down as people gathered around the site to watch the demolition.

“People love things of the past and I’ve just heard things like ‘oh I don’t want this to change,’ but to change for people’s safety, I’m all for that,” said Marlene Menser, Erie Resident.

Wednesday evening the site looked unrecognizable as demolition crews took dirt off from each side while removing more of the bridge.

“After they removed the dirt and I could see the cracks and the things that were happening, I could see that it was unsafe,” said Tim Copeck, Erie Resident.

“They were filling up dump trucks with the dirt that was on top of the tunnel and only three scoops filled the dump truck,” said Menser.

Residents said that they are hoping for a pedestrian walkway that would bridge the two neighborhoods together after demolition is complete.

“There needs to be a connection between the two sides whether that be a pedestrian bridge or a street bridge I hope they put something across,” said Bob Howden, Erie Resident.

“I hope they put a walkway for pedestrians, but I can see where it could be a very big inconvenience for the people who live over there without a bridge that could carry traffic across,” said Tom Copeck, Erie Resident.

Now there is an even greater concern on what the end goal is for the area.

“I think now the dispute with the neighbors is will it be replaced and how long is it going to take to replace it,” said Howden.

We also reached out to the public works director and the city engineer who have yet to respond.

