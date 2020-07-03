Residents Still Heading to Presque Isle Over Holiday Weekend During Pandemic

While the pandemic continues, may people still hit the beach at Presque Isle on Friday.

Not all who made their way to the beach were social distancing or wearing masks.

For some families starting their holiday weekend early, they said they still tried to have fun while being safe.

“I mean we have our masks, we are staying within our group here and we are keeping our distance from as many people as we can,” said local resident Lisa Deinaro.

Governor Tom Wolf advised everyone to wear a mask while being outside.