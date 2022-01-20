Residents take advantage of local attractions for wintertime activities

For many, this week’s snowfall is all they need to dream of sitting by the pool on a hot summer afternoon. For others, the numerous winter activities this area has to offer are a reason to celebrate.

Peek n’ Peak is always a popular wintertime destination, especially right after a major snow storm.

“Coming and enjoying all of the snow that we just got recently. When we were coming out earlier in the season, it was all ice mostly. We wanted to enjoy some fresh powder,” said Devin Pope, Findley Lake resident. “It’s always a fun time, especially since they were able to open up a bunch of new trails and stuff too with all the snow. It makes for a great time out here.”

Some of the best wintertime activities are inside, such as skating at the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center.

“Our business definitely picks up in the winter months, usually around December or as soon as the snow stars. This month, especially, we have been super busy for our public skate sessions on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. it has been awesome seeing so many people come through and have a great time with their families,” said Emily Smicker, Marketing and Event Coordinator at the Erie Zoo.

These are considered to be the struggle months in the hospitality industry.

“A lot of people don’t think that you can come to Erie to do anything in the winter. We work very hard to make sure that people know that there is lots going on and we have great indoor facilities and great outdoor facilities to take advantage of the snow,” said Mark Jeanneret, Erie Sports Commission.

Jeanneret adds there is a lot going on now from a sports tourism perspective, including a cheer and dance tournament as well as volleyball tournaments.