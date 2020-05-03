Residents take advantage of warmer weather out at Presque Isle

If you had a chance to step outside today, you probably know it’s beginning to look and feel a lot like spring.

Out at Presque Isle, Folks were taking advantage of the warm rays while walking, jogging, walking dogs, riding bikes and even roller skating.

After weeks of self isolation, some people are just glad to get out of the house.

“It’s really nice being out here on Lake Erie, especially since I have been at home the last few weeks and being cooped up inside. It’s not that great, so having a chance to be outside is just amazing,” said Kayleigh Bucci, Erie Resident.

Outdoor recreational activities such as golf courses, camp grounds and marinas opened back up this week.

Erie County will be moving forward into the yellow phase this Friday. Officials still want you to practice social distancing and wear a mask.