Residents taking advantage of warmer temperatures so far this winter

Warm temperatures throughout the area on Thursday made it a great day to step outside and enjoy the fresh air.

Residents from around the area made their way to Presque Isle to take advantage of the warm weather. Some reflected on the drastic difference in weather compared to 2017 when the area saw record breaking snowfalls.

“A day like today with the beautiful weather is quite a treat, because we were buried in snow two years ago when we were here for Christmas. I spent a good portion of the holiday shoveling snow,” said Darin Chumbley, visitor.

Most of the area reached temperatures in the high 50’s throughout the day yesterday, peaking around 60 degrees last night.