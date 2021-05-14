Residents urged to fill out survey regarding Long Range Transportation plan in Erie County

The Erie County Long Range Transportation Plan needs Erie County residents to fill out an important survey in order to meet the needs of improvements.

The survey helps the organization with seeing if there needs to be improvements of traffic congestion, stormwater issues and transportation.

Emily Aloiz, administrator of the Long Range Transportation Plan says they’re looking at different components to understand the community’s needs. She says when projects are actually funded, the organization will have a plan set and ready to go.

“This planning process is where that seed is planted, so please take our survey about our wiki map and show where your concerns are and you can attach pictures.” Aloiz said.

There will be a public meeting on May 19th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The deadline to complete the survey is May 27th. You can click here for more information.