Residents voice concerns over delay in unemployment benefits

COVID-19 relief continues to be delayed for some unemployed Pennsylvanians.

The Department of Labor and Industry Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier provided an update on the status of recently implemented state unemployment programs.

We spoke to concerned residents who have not been able to receive unemployment for over four weeks now.

Residents said that despite having no form of income, they still have bills to pay. Several of these residents said that they feel they have no voice.

Department of Labor and Industry Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier said that the best way to get answers about unemployment status is through email.

Some local residents however said they’ve tried that route.

“I’ve done that three times, no response back. They said the average email takes one to two weeks back. It’s now five weeks with no response,” said Darren Kretz, Struggling with Unemployment Assistance.

Darren Kretz, an Erie resident and former regional team leader for a technology company said he became unemployed during the pandemic.

Kretz said that he is not alone as many Pennsylvania residents are experiencing similar delays receiving employment benefits.

“Where’s the transparency? These people need their income. I’m one of them. We pay into the system. I have for 18 years and we’re getting zero answers back so I’d like to understand why? Who can be held accountable and when are we going to get our payments?” said Kertz.

Another Erie resident, a mother of two and former employee at Presque Isle Downs and Casino said that since the pandemic, unemployment assistance program was replenished at the end of 2020. She has not been able to file for unemployment while experiencing difficulties with the state website.

“Your wait time is up to 25 minutes and there’s so many people in front of you. 9,000 people in front of you. I have waited on that for a few hours, a couple of times a day to see if that number would go down so I could file and it is not letting me file at all,” said Katey McGill, Erie Resident.

McGill said that after a month of waiting, the situation has become increasingly stressful.

“I have bills to pay. I have a mortgage. I have two kids. That’s all we’re trying to do is just kind of stay afloat during this pandemic until I can get back to work,” said McGill.

Secretary Jennifer Berrier said that though there have been technical difficulties with the website, the Department of Labor and Industry will work until these issues are fixed.

For the state email regarding unemployment issues, send an email to uchelp@pa.gov.