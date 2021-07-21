Residents voice their concerns over waterfront project during city council hearing

Residents voiced their concerns over the waterfront project where there will be a three story building potentially obstructing their view of the bay.

Tonight Erie City Council held a hearing to listen from the developer and residents as well as one of the attorneys discussing the plan and those concerned about the project.

Three story townhouse buildings that total to twelve units was approved by the Erie City Council members last month to be built on the 800 block of West 2nd Street.

The President of Erie City Council, Ed Brzezinski, said that residents took the issue to court and ultimately will be left up for the judge to decide for a second time.

“We made the decision to go ahead with the project, but neighbors went to court and judge. Once their was a decision made he wants a cross examination from the folks and the developer and one of the attorneys,” said Ed Brzezinski, Erie City Council.

One attorney said that this development is not consistant with the way the West Bayfront neighborhood was developed.

“The purpose of the development would not comply with the set back requirements. So the development is very inconsistent with the development pattern and it would also result in the obstruction of views of some of the neighborhood properties,” said James Greenfield, Attorney.

Ultimately this decision is left up to the judge.

“The decision will come from court. We are out of it now because we already said what the Department of Zoning says is the right thing to do and that’s what we said we are going to do. So basically we are ordered to give a time for a public hearing,” said Brzezinski.

The attorney said that he hopes the developer will reconsider and come back to the city with an alternative plan.

