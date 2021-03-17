Residents warned of puppy breeding scam in Erie County; authorities notified

People are paying deposits for puppies that do not exist. One woman has reported the breeder scam after people started showing up to her neighborhood looking for dogs they claim they paid for.

Residents from a quiet Erie neighborhood are saying some elderly residents are being scammed by someone who is listing themselves as a family-owned breeder.

One resident says, a few months ago, an elderly man knocked on her door saying he was looking for his new pet chihuahua.

Earlier this week, another resident came to the area looking for a puppy she purchased online.

“My neighbor across the street had some woman knocking on her door, then she went down her driveway and knocked on her back door and said ‘I’m coming to get my chihuahua’ and there was no chihuahuas. They are scamming people and these are elderly people.” said Donna Werle.

Staff from the ANNA Shelter say people should be aware of breeding scams like this one and not to give out personal information.