Residents will begin receiving 2020 Census questionnaires in the mail

Residents should now be receiving an invitation to complete the 2020 census in the mail.

The letter that you receive will ask you to go online or use a touch screen phone to complete the census questionnaire. It will also include a census ID for each household.

To be sure this is not a scam, the envelope attached will include the census logo and a return address of Jefferson, Indiana.

If you prefer help to complete this, events will happen throughout the city over the next couple of weeks.

“Whether you complete the census at home or at one of these fun events, please remember it is only nine questions, takes about 10 minutes to complete. All responses are confidential. Those 10 minutes of your time impacts our community for the next 10 years,” said Michelle Jaggi, Census Outreach Coordinator, Erie County.

The first event is scheduled to happen during the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday.

Census workers will be available from 1 to 3 p.m. at city hall in order to answer questions.