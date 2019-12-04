1  of  2
Residents will soon have the chance to voice their concerns regarding pedestrian safety on the East Bayfront

Residents of one East Erie neighborhood will soon have a chance to voice their concerns about pedestrian traffic along the busy Bayfront Connector.

The concerns were raised by supporters of the now demolished McBride Viaduct, who argued that removing the viaduct would force foot traffic to the road that connects downtown to Interstate 90.

The hearing will focus on two intersections; where the Bayfront meets East 6th Street and where the Bayfront meets Broad Street.

PennDOT is planning the meeting for December 10th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the McKinley Elementary School gym. The school is located at 933 East 22nd Street Erie, PA 16503.

