Another item of interest voted on at Tuesday’s county council meeting involved censorship at the Erie County Library.

In June, the library removed its display of pride books after getting a few community complaints. It’s something that sparked outrage in the LGBTQ+ community.

Erie County Councilman Andre Horton had proposed a resolution to ban any censorship at the library in line with state and county standards.

The council voted unanimously in favor of adopting the resolution in an attempt to prevent a situation like that from happening again.