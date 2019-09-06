Resolution for the Pennsylvania School Board to take action on the Erie County Community College application passed

The resolution for the Pennsylvania School Board to take action on the Erie County Community College has been passed. “It’s the right thing to do,” said Erie County Council member Andre Horton.

On August 26th negotiations ended between the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College and Erie County. September 11th will be the next meeting for the Pennsylvania Board of Education. Right now, an Erie County Community College is not on the agenda. “We’ve been working on it for a couple of years,” said task force member Ron DiNicola.

A Community College in Erie would be the 15th such institute in the commonwealth. After September the Board of Education’s next meeting would be in November. County Council members hoping the board will make a decision by then.