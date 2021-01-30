Responsibility over snow removal on sidewalks causes confusion between PennDOT and township

There is apparently some confusion over the responsibility of the snow removal on the sidewalks.

Residents want to know who is responsible for the snow removal on Four Mile Creek near the 3700 block of Buffalo Road.

According to PennDOT, the state does remove snow on the roads. However, it is up to the township to take care of the sidewalks.

A spokesperson from PennDOT explained that townships can pass the responsibilities of the cleanup onto property owners.

“Unfortunately all we can actually advise them to do is contact the township or borough and sometimes we will also pass the message on for them, but PennDOT doesn’t maintain the sidewalks. So we don’t have any remedy beyond that,” said Jill Harry, District Press Officer for PennDOT.