Finally, the Girard bridge over Interstate 90 might be reopening soon, leaving business owners ready to get back to normal.

According to Jill Harry, the press secretary for PennDOT, the bridge is expected to reopen sometime within the week.

For the owner of Madeline’s Dining and Events located on Route 18, he said it’s been hard dealing with the construction.

The owner said since they demolished the bridge in September 2021, they have had less customers come in due to detours and it has impacted their revenue. But, with the hope that the bridge will soon reopen, he is hoping that he will get more families to dine at the restaurant.

“People who would just normally drive by on their way home had to find an entirely different route, so hopefully we get a lot more takeout business and we get a lot more people walking in after work and everything,” said Sean Tuznik, Part-owner of Madeline’s Dining and Events.