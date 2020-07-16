Restaurant owners react to new restrictions

The new restrictions for restaurants and bars will take place on Thursday morning.

Some restaurant owners on downtown are speaking out about the governor’s decision.

For many owners, it’s whirl wind of emotions to hear that their restaurants will soon work at a smaller capacity. Some say they understand it’s for the health of the community.

Shockwaves are being felt for restaurant owners and employees across the commonwealth, especially for restaurant owners on State Street like Calamari’s Squid Row.

“It’s hard to wrap your brain around and reevaluate the business plan is going to be difficult again. It’s going to hurt and it’s going to hurt a lot,” said Marci Honard, owner of Calamari’s Squid Row.

Restaurants are going to look different again.

Indoor dining capacity will be reduced to 25%. Outdoor dining will remain in effect.

Reduced capacity comes with more frustration.

“I’m mad again! And I’m going to keep being mad until when? November? February? Until we go back to normal or get a vaccine i guess that’s the answer but when is that going to be,” said Bertrand Artigues, owner of Cloud 9 Wine Bar.

Cloud 9 will remain open under new restrictions by spacing out and eliminating tables throughout the dining room and patio.

“It’s going to be less tables and make our lives a little bit worse this job is something we rely on to make our money,” said Fernanda Mancilla, server at El Amigo.

The new restrictions will go into place in roughly two hours starting at 12:01 on Thursday, something new that restaurant owners will have no choice but to adapt to.