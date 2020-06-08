Restaurant owners react to reopening of patios

For more than two months, restaurants with outdoor patio dining waited to welcome back its guests.

John Melody, Owner of U Pick 6 Tap House tells us, “I’ve talked to many people that said this was probably the last spot they spent on March 16th before the shutdown and it’s the first they came back to. It’s very nice and exciting, you get to see some familiar faces coming back, some people you haven’t seen in months.”

Melody tells us the weather played a large role in this weekend’s revenue.

On the Bayfront, The Sloppy Duck Saloon is seating more than 120 guests throughout the exterior of the restaurant, with restriction set in place at the host stand.

Dave Litz Jr., Owner of The Sloppy Duck Saloon says, “Everybody has been real patient. This is the trail weekend for us, we’re working out a lot of bugs, but everybody has been very supportive and working with us nicely.”

The Sloppy Duck is also getting creative with outdoor dining amenities like its tiki huts and social distanced waiting areas.

Some restaurant owners tell us they are still overcoming some challenges on re-opening weekend.

Dawn Griffith, Owner of Schickalay’s on the Bay says, “It’s been a little challenging wearing the masks with the heat, it’s harder for us to catch our breath and constantly our masks our dry.”



