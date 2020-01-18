Restaurant owners share their thoughts on new Flagship City Food Hall

Revitalization of the EDDC’s culinary art district continues on North Park Row. Local restaurant owners in the city are sharing their thoughts on the future of the new Flagship City Food Hall and what this could mean for local vendors.

The search is on for nine vendors with local roots to be a part of the Erie’s Flagship City Food Hall in the culinary arts district. Construction of the culinary arts district is already underway on North Park Row. Restaurant owners in the city stress the importance of supporting local businesses.

“I think that as we really continue to grow more, just getting more businesses in town, more offerings for the folks and really drawing people in is going to be a benefit to everyone.” said Hannah Kirby, owner of Ember and Forge.

EDDC officials say they are looking to welcome hometown restaurant owners, cooks and vendors instead of national brands. This could help compliment the city’s current restaurant scene.

“From day one, hat’s what they said they were going to do. It’s going to give people an opportunity to go into this business, that might not would have had this opportunity, so it’s going to be interesting to see what happens. I’m interested myself to see how it all shakes out.” said John Melody, owner of U-Pick 6 Tap House.

Rent for these potential vendors will be based upon the number of sales. Restaurant owners say the EDDCs terms of payment is a fair cost for vendor stalls. The EDDC will collect 18 to 23% of sales based upon the size of a vendor stall. Andy Steinmetz, owner of Andora’s Bubble Tea says this could be a helpful option to future vendors.

“It means less capital up front, and its easier to take that risk because it’s saying I’ll give you part of what I make, which is saying if I don’t make a lot, my rent will be lower. But, if I do make a lot, my rent would be higher.” Steinmetz said.

The EDDC looks to have the Food Hall open in early 2021. Applications for vendors will close on March 2nd.