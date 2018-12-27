Restaurant tries to help some of the 420,000 employees working without pay & 380,000 furloughed

Wednesday marked the first official day back to work for federal employees since the partial government shutdown. About 420,000 of them are working without pay while 380,000 others are furloughed.

A ‘Shutdown Special’ on Wednesday afternoon brought big crowds to a northwest Washington restaurant.

“This is actually the busiest I’ve ever seen it.”

Manager Derrick McGhee and his staff at ‘& Pizza’ serving up free slices and smiles to federal workers now furloughed or forced to work without pay during the partial government shutdown.

Every little bit helps, Lateachea Lofties told us.

“That’s five pizzas on the government shutdown!”

Lofties says, “I was supposed to be on leave this week, to spend time with my family, my husband and my son, but I got a phone call from my supervisor saying government is shutdown and you know, you’re going to be furloughed so you don’t get the opportunity to use your leave.”