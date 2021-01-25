Restaurant week begins in Erie while helping local businesses

It is restaurant week and we are looking into how one restaurant is preparing for the event.

January is well known to be a tough month for the restaurant business which is a good thing that this whole week is dedicated for good foods and drinks.

Erie Restaurant Week is here with many foods and beverages to choose from to try this week including Lavery Brewing Company.

This restaurant make their beer right there in the restaurant and makes new beverages such as a watermelon infused seltzer.

The company enjoys this time of year because it is always exciting to meet new people.

“We have a really great clientele of regulars that come in here. So restaurant week gives opportunity for a whole new range of people who have never been here before to come try us out,” said Jason Lavery, President of Lavery Brewing Company.

Restaurant week will end on February 6th.