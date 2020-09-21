Restaurants can increase indoor capacity to 50% beginning Monday

Governor Tom Wolf’s newest mandate is going into effect today.

This allows Pennsylvania restaurants and bars to extend their indoor capacity to 50% percent. The new mandate also requires all establishments to stop liquor sales at 11 p.m., instead of 10 p.m.

One local restaurant owner says she doesn’t think these regulations will change the amount of business the establishment sees, however it may affect business on game days.

“Sunday, Monday and Thursday nights when you have a game on, if that game goes beyond 10 or 11 p.m. or the game goes into overtime, you hate to kick everybody out and say ‘okay you gotta go home and watch it.’ So, I think we’re just gonna have to cross that bridge when we get to it,” said Marci Honard, co-owner, Calamari’s.

Before today, establishments were only allowed to operate at 25% occupancy.