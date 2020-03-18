Restaurants now offering carryout and delivery to help combat COVID-19

Due to the recent direction to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus, restaurants are now offering carry out and delivery services through Grubhub, Doordash, and Uber Eats.

Some restaurants are even offering free delivery through their websites and apps like Doordash.

Primanti Brothers is one of those establishments offering just that. The company has made these changes for the health and safety of their customers and employees.

We spoke to one employee about how easy it is.

“I do like this place. I called and asked if they could have customers inside to eat and they said it was pick up only, so I still ordered and stopped by and grabbed it,” said Frank Militello, Customer.

Carry out service isn’t just limited to Primanti Brothers. Some locations of Applebees, quaker Steak and Lube, even IHOP are offering delivery services.

To place an order you can call the restaurants directly, or use the menus on Grubhub, Doordash or Uber eats.