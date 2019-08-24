Restaurants prepare for a busy Tall Ships weekend

Tall Ships Erie is expecting to bring in large crowds. Restaurant owners are getting ready for the busy weekend ahead.

Dave Litz Jr., Owner of the Sloppy Duck says, “It’s one of our busiest weekends of the year, we look forward to Tall Ships events and we meet a lot of people from our of town.”

After the ships and deck tours close, restaurants say they will be prepared for the people looking to hangout and grab a bite to eat.

Alli Malito, Bartender at Coconut Joes tells us, “Definitely an increase of people coming through, I know it’s a big tourist event down here, but at nighttime there’s not a lot to do so hopefully we get the overflow from there in the bar.”

These restaurants downtown say they’re ready for large crowds and what to expect on one of Erie’s biggest weekends.

Jamie Finotti, Manager of U Pick 6 Tap House says, “I guess with being downtown, we’re always used to it, Celebrate Erie, Roar on the Shore, Tall Ships Erie. It’s always back to back for us during the Summer so we’re always braced and ready for hectic and crazy.”

Restaurant owners say the festival gives the city an economic flourish and the opportunity for visitors to see Erie.