Restaurants ready for green phase

Starting Friday, restaurants will be permitted to seat indoors again. The clock is ticking down for Erie County restaurants to meet CDC and health department guidelines.

For more than three months, The Cork’s indoor dining has been closed to customers. The financial hit will come to an end beginning this Friday.

“Everything at all Red Letter Hospitality restaurants will be different. Employees will be wearing masks. We’ll be following every single protocol necessary and be going above an beyond,” said Anne Lewis, marketing at Red Letter Hospitality.

The biggest adjustment outside of wearing a mask is the spacing between seating.

The have removed half of their seating to accommodate the six foot distances from one another.

Over in Fairview, the owner of The Cakery, Cindy Ring said she decided to open her dining area ahead of schedule still following CDC and health department guidelines.

For over over a week, the restaurant has been open for indoor seating. Ring said the health department have been out and found no safety violations except opening prior to the green phase.

“I think part if what really pushed it for us, when we were the last ones in yellow; people are going to Ohio, people are going to Meadville. Why can’t they come here,” said Ring.

At the Fairview location, dividers have been placed between tables to keep distancing in place.

“If this continues into the fall and winter where you can’t add the seats back in, restaurants are going to really struggle. You can’t run on half capacity,” she said.

Ring said customer will notice changes when they return to indoor dining including condiments, salt and pepper not being kept on each table.