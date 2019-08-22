Restore the Core Initiative takes place throughout Erie

When heading to downtown Erie you may notice some colorful spots on different properties that are currently not being used.

This is all part of the Restore the Core Initiative, which is looking to figure out what citizens believe should be put in downtown in order to attract others.

Erie Arts and Culture is looking to Restore the Core throughout downtown Erie. As part of the initiative, numerous vacant properties have three marked spots, which indicate that the future of that building can be decided by the community.

“Enhance the urban landscape visually, but also collect really important and vital information from the community as we go through this revitalization,” said Patrick Fisher, Executive Director, Erie Arts and Culture.

The brightly colored spots were designed by local artist Ashley Pastore, who worked to figure out what would be the best way to engage people.

By participating in this initiative, you give just about any idea of what you would like to see in the downtown area.

“Think about what this would look like re-imagined. Thinking about places that might be good for restaurants, or retail locations, or other types of amenities. So I think that really just encouraging the community to imagine what Erie could look like in the future through this project,” said Fisher.

In order to choose properties, seven different Erie organizations came together, but now it’s the public’s turn to determine the future.

“Is letting your voice be heard in what is it you want in your community. The concentration for these are downtown, but they are also city wide. Its about trying to develop and transform the community to peoples needs, what they’re looking for in their lives,” said John Buchna, Executive Director, Erie Downtown Partnership.

Many supporters of this project is the Erie Community Foundation and the Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

For more instruction on where to submit your ideas, or even to see where some of the properties are, you can head to https://www.restoreerie.com/.