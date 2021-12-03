Restored Warner Theater marquee turned on as part of Downtown D’Lights celebrations

The excitement from Downtown D’Lights as not limited to Perry Square on Friday night.

As part of the holiday celebration, the newly restored Warner Theater marquee was turned on.

More than 6,900 LED lights were shining for the crowds who came out.

The stained glass was also meticulously restored as the marquee has been returned to its original glory.

The cost of the project was about $700,000.

